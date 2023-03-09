Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

EXR stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

