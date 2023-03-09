Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

