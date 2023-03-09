Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $388,578.96 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE FHI opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Federated Hermes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
