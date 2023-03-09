FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of FIGS worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FIGS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,087,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 729,376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIGS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $94,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $94,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

