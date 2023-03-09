FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $3,915,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 82.6% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLNG opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.23%.

FLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

