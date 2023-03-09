G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of G. Willi-Food International worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of WILC stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Rating)

See Also

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.