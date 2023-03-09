Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Given New GBX 3,020 Price Target at Barclays

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,020 ($36.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.48) in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Greggs has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

