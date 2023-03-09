Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Grindrod Shipping worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 8.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 2.8 %

GRIN stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.