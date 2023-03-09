Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.62

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.24, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

