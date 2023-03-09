Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

