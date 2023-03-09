Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 24,473 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,074 shares of company stock valued at $502,815. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.