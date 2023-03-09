Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVR Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE CVI opened at $32.07 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
CVR Energy Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
