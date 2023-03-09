Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 18,342 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.