Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,299 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

