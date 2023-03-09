Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

