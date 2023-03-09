Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after buying an additional 341,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

