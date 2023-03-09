Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.