Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

