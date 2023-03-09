Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 235.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

