Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

