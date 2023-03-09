Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,929 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

