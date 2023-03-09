Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $768,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $156.51 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

