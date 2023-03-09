Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $769,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Shares of JBHT opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

