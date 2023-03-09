Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rogers by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers by 2,428.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 110.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 146.4% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 209,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $162.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

