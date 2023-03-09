Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRO opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

