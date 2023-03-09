Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 53.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 33,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.