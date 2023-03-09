Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of PATH opened at $15.44 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.