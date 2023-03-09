Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of PATH opened at $15.44 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
