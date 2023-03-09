Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.