Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $809,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

