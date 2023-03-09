Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $820,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

