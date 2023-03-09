Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $826,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

