Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $855,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PEB opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

