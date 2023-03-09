Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLT opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

