Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

