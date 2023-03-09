Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BUD opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.