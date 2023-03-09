Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

