Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 45,289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

