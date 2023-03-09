Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,006,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NXDT stock opened at 11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.30 and a 200-day moving average of 13.04. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.79 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.