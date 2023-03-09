Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

