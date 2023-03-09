Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

