Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,519 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 264.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

