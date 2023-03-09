Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,422 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $76.10 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

