Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1 %

HLI opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

