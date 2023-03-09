Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,023,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.85 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Five Below

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

