Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of MGY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

