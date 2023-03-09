Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

