Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,421 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock valued at $88,380,403. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

