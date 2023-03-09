Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,553 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seabridge Gold worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 838.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

SA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

