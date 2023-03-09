Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,039 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

MUE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

