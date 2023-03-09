Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

