Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,828 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $70.83 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

